Pay fines online to revoke travel ban in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: In a significant development, Dubai authorities have introduced “Smart Fine Payment” service for people to pay fines for the removal of a travel ban.

This digital website provides a convenient solution to those found guilty solely of fines in criminal cases.

The smart fine payment program is part of the ‘Services 360’ policy, which aims to improve governmental services, and is consistent with Dubai’s dedication to technology leadership.

How to use it?

There are three options to settle fines

Primarily, recipients can follow a link sent through test message by the Public Prosecution

Upon clicking, users will access a login page where they can make their account and make the payment online

Second, fines can be paid through payment methods that accept cash or electronic transactions

As long as the whole fee has been paid, one note per denomination is accepted in each try on each device, which can accommodate different cash denominations

User can also log into the Public Prosecution’s website with their digital ID made make payments electonically

Following the process, user will get text conformation message from Dubai Public Prosecution regarding transaction and immediate revocation of travel bans