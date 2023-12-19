Paytm offers discount on flight tickets for Dubai Shopping Festival

Paytm assures best prices for flight ticket bookings whether it is a one-way ticket or round-trip.

Published: 19th December 2023 10:18 am IST
Paytm

New Delhi: One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Tuesday announced great discounts on flight tickets for users attending the Dubai Shopping Festival, running from December 8 and to January 14, 2024.

The month-long festival offers an amazing shopping experience while seamlessly weaving together elements of luxury, entertainment, and cultural richness.

The extended festival duration empowers travellers to meticulously plan their journey ensuring they make the most of this remarkable blend of shopping and entertainment, the company said in a statement.

To facilitate a seamless travel to Dubai, Paytm introduces an exclusive flat 8 percent discount for users booking flight tickets on the app.

By using the promo code ‘PTMDUBAI,’ attendees can quickly avail themselves of this limited-time offer and prepare for an unforgettable experience.

The company is also offering a Free Cancellation feature providing travellers with the flexibility to change their travel plans anytime without worrying about cancellation charges.

It also assures best prices for flight ticket bookings whether it is a one-way ticket or round-trip.

“The month-long shopping festival in Dubai presents a golden opportunity for both shopaholics and travelers, and we hope to enable them with seamless ticket bookings. We aim to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable journey for our users, from payments to booking tickets,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

