PBG Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner presentation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 27th October 2022 10:47 am IST
PBG Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner presentation
New Delhi: President's Bodyguard perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by President Droupadi Murmu, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguard perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by President Droupadi Murmu, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguard perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by President Droupadi Murmu, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguard perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by President Droupadi Murmu, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President’s Bodyguard perform during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner by President Droupadi Murmu, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button