PCB set to announce early start for Australia series due to weather conditions

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to announce an early start to the three-match T20 series against Australia later this month due to the weather and light conditions in Lahore.

A source close to the board said on Saturday, January 17, that instead of a 6 o’clock evening start the matches would now begin from 4pm.

“The announcement in changing of timings will be made soon but the decision has been taken because of the weather conditions prevailing in Lahore at this time of the year,” he said.

Motorways and highways have remained closed for long periods in Pakistan‘s Punjab province due to fog and visibility issues for drivers.

Australia will play matches on January 29 and 31 followed by the last game on February 1 before the teams head to their respective destinations in India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup.

An Australian security delegation has already visited Lahore to inspect the venue, hotel and travel arrangements for their team for the series.

It will be Australia‘s first visit to Pakistan since April 2022.