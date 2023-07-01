PDA – Pichde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak – will defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 8:34 pm IST
Vote to save Constitution in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party President and leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

Barabanki: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday charged the BJP with ignoring “Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)” and said the PDA will defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he would try to bring in as many parties as possible in an alliance to take on the BJP.

The Samajwadi Party president was here to attend a party programme.

MS Education Academy

He has recently floated the PDA – Pichde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak – formula to defeat the BJP.

“What is the number of PDA among government officials and employees? BJP should tell the number of PDA in government recruitments that have taken place. PDA which is being ignored by the BJP will blow away this NDA,” he said.

Also Read
Submerged Varanasi roads expose BJP govt’s development claims: Akhilesh Yadav

To a question on an opposition alliance, he said, “It will be my endeavour to bring together as many parties as possible ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.”

However, he did not clarify on an alliance with the Congress.

Yadav celebrated his birthday on Saturday by cutting a cake and feeding it to party workers.

Taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP president alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and the traffic system has broken down with stray cattle roaming on roads.

He further alleged that the biggest goons in the state are in the ruling BJP.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st July 2023 8:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button