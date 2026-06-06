Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes trimmed, director apologises to women

Mumbai: Even as Peddi continues its successful run at the box office, the Ram Charan-starrer has found itself at the center of an unexpected controversy. What began as praise for the film’s high-energy sports drama quickly turned into a heated debate over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, prompting the makers to take swift corrective action.

Following widespread criticism on social media, the team behind Peddi has decided to remove the portions that drew backlash from audiences. Industry insiders have confirmed that the revised version of the film will be screened from the evening shows on June 6.

Soon after the film’s release, several viewers expressed disappointment with the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character was presented, accusing the makers of reducing the female lead to a stereotypical and overly sexualized role. Social media users particularly pointed out the excessive focus on glamour shots, arguing that the character deserved a more meaningful presence in the narrative.

Buchi Babu Sana’s statement

Addressing the controversy, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public statement acknowledging the concerns raised by audiences.

“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously,” he wrote.

The director further clarified that there was never any intention to objectify or disrespect women through the film. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize,” he added.

As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.



I have always had immense respect for… — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026

Confirming the decision to make changes, Buchi Babu stated that the team reviewed audience feedback and chose to alter the portions in question. He emphasized that filmmakers have a responsibility to evolve with changing audience perspectives and reiterated his commitment to portraying women with dignity and respect.

Peddi, the ‘most expensive disrespect’ to Janhvi Kapoor?

Meanwhile, the controversy gained further momentum after a screenshot went viral online claiming that Janhvi Kapoor had liked an Instagram post criticizing her role in the film. The post described Peddi as the “most expensive disrespect” to an actress and accused the makers of being overly focused on shots highlighting her waist, midriff, and backside.

The same post also alleged that Janhvi had raised concerns about such scenes during post-production, a claim that resonated with her recent public comments about the industry’s tendency to oversexualize female actors. However, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor her team has officially addressed the viral screenshot.

Released worldwide on June 4, 2026, with paid premieres beginning a day earlier, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.