Pediatric ICU to be set up in Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad: Renowned financial services company “Synchrony” in collaboration with “Nirmaan Organization” is setting up a 10-bed Pediatric ICU ward at Niloufer Hospital to provide critical care to infants.

Niloufer Hospital, a public hospital in Hyderabad and one of the largest of its kind in Asia, provides free healthcare for women and children. Being an exclusive pediatric government hospital in Telangana, there is a growing demand for additional ICU beds. The 10-bed Pediatric ICU set up provided by Synchrony and the Nirmaan Organization will further augment the medical infrastructure at this Hospital.

The new facility shall include ICU Fowler Beds with Mattress (five-fold), 10 Suction Apparatus, 10 5-Para Cardiac monitors, 10 Syringe Pumps, 1 ECG Machine-12 Channel, 1 Defibrillator, 3 BIPAP Machines, 2 Phototherapy Machines, 4 Ventilators, 12 Partitions Curtains, and 4 Air Conditioners to deliver high-value critical care to COVID-19 patients.

“On behalf of Niloufer Hospital, we would like to whole-heartedly thank Synchrony and the Nirmaan Organization for providing the medical equipment. This equipment will help to assist and treat patients who are affected with COVID-19 and other diseases,” Dr Murali Krishna, Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital said.