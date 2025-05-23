Peerzadiguda residents celebrate after HYDRAA clears encroachments

Hyderabad: Peerzadiguda on Friday, May 23, witnessed a festive atmosphere as residents celebrated the successful removal of illegal constructions encroaching on a 2-acre graveyard in Kancha Parvatapur village.

The community set up tents and arranged joint meals, expressing their joy. Representatives of the cemetery protection committee expressed relief and gratitude, highlighting their seven-year struggle and the effective response from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The pictures of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath were felicitated with milk as a mark of respect during the celebrations.

The residents congratulated the government for the timely and efficient public service.

HYDRAA clears encroachments from cemetery land

On May 22, HYDRAA cleared encroachments from Muslim and Christian cemetery lands in Parvathapur, Peerzadiguda municipal corporation area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Reports suggest the land was encroached on over the years and sold to people who started small businesses like general stores and stationery shops.