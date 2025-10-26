Pensioners JAC warns of protest in Hyderabad over pending benefits

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has issued a notice to the state government demanding the release of all pending pension benefits to retirees by November 10.

The committee warned that if payments are not cleared within the deadline, pensioners, along with their families, will stage a massive protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad on November 17.

JAC issues notice at CS’s office

JAC chairman K Lakshmaiah, along with leaders Satyanarayana, Pullayya, Bharat Reddy, Krishnaprasad, Gnaneshwar, Jayaprakash Rao, Mohan Narayana, and Prabhakar Rao, submitted the notice to Vidyasagar, Special Officer in the Chief Secretary’s office, on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Lakshmaiah said pensioners have been suffering for nearly 20 months due to delayed bills, leading some to take extreme steps.

“In view of the severity of the situation, we are organising the dharna under the slogan ‘Don’t kill pensioners… Let them live,” he stated.