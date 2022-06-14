People in Telangana want BJP rule in state: Eatala

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 14th June 2022 7:52 pm IST
Eatala Rajender removed from Health Minister's post, KCR to wrest portfolio
Eatala Rajendar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajender on Tuesday said people in the State want to see BJP to come into power in Telangana.

Addressing party workers in Siddipet district to celebrate the 8-year-long rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Eatala said there was a big difference between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and separate Telangana struggle leader KCR.

He recalled that the youth in the state used to cheer KCR during the separate state struggle and added that the same youth were now showing hatred towards him now.

MS Education Academy

He mocked that the ruling TRS party should take VRS now and added that he was thrown away of the party and not abandoned it. He further said he resigned from his post after he was provoked to do so by the ruling party leaders and added that he tendered his resignation for his self-respect.

He also mocked that KCR made his nephew Santosh Kumar as Rajya Sabha MP for feeding him medicines on time. Commenting on the formation of a national political party by KCR, he asked the CM if he was planning to form his national political party in order to take the pub culture of the state to the entire country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button