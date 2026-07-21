People loot garlic from lorry after accident on Telangana highway

The driver was speeding and rammed into the vehicle in front of him before hitting a divider.

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People looting garlic from a lorry after an accident on Telangana highway.
People loot garlic from lorry after accident on Telangana highway

Hyderabad: Passersby looted garlic from a wrecked lorry that stood on the side of National Highway 161 in Mamadipalli village of Kandi mandal, Sangareddy, on Monday, July 20.

According to an official from Sangareddy Rural Police Station, the driver was speeding and rammed into the vehicle in front of him before hitting a divider. The front portion of the lorry was severely damaged in the accident. However, the driver escaped with minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

During this commotion, people saw an opportunity and started pulling out bags from inside the lorry. A video shows people stopping their bikes and autos on the other side of the divider, climbing up to the lorry and making away with the sacks. Police said they are not aware of the looting incident.

Subhan Bakery

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