People of J-K against terrorism: LG Manoj Sinha

Meerut: People of Jammu and Kashmir are against terrorism and helping police now to deal with it, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir changed after revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Recently the way people of Jammu and Kashmir participated in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ shows the change the UT is witnessing,” he told reporters here.

Sinha was here to attend a programme at Chowdhury Charan Singh University.

“Our aim is to develop Jammu and Kashmir as the best state of the country with the help of people,” he said.

“The people of the state are against terrorism and helping police to deal with it. After revocation of Article of 370, the backbone of terrorism is broken. There was a time when a flight to Centre used to carrying terrorists for peace talks, but this is not so now,” the Lt Governor said.

“Earlier, peace was purchased, now it is established,” he added.

Sinha said in the past seven months, 147 terrorists, including 42 of foreign origin, were killed.

He said the UT is filled with “self confidence” and everyone is waiting for the “social justice”.

“Everyone is being given better life. There was time when files were brought from Srinagar…but now there is e-office system which saved Rs 400 crore,” Sinha said.