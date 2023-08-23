People of Kamareddy vs KCR in Telangana elections: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Wednesday, August 23, remarked that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from both Kamareddy and Gajwel gave people a chance to make him “lose twice”.

“KCR let down the people of Telangana during two terms. He didn’t keep his election promises and took advantage of different groups. So, he deserves not just one defeat, but two defeats and embarrassment. Luckily, KCR himself created this opportunity by letting people reject him in Gajwel and Kamareddy,” he stated on a visit to Kamareddy.

Shabbir Ali said that KCR should ‘apologize’ to Kamareddy’s people for neglecting them over the past decade. He alleged that under the Dalit Bandu scheme, all families in KCR’s native Chintamadaka were given Rs. 10 lakh assistance.

“KCR should not enter Kamareddy before giving Rs. 10 lakh assistance to families in Konapur village of Bibipet mandal, which he claims to be his parent’s native village,” Shabbir added.

The senior Congress leader expressed disappointment that the Mudiraj community was ‘overlooked’ by the chief minister in the BRS’ candidates’ list. He highlighted that none of the 115 BRS candidates were from the Mudiraj community.

Shabbir portrayed the upcoming elections as a battle between “KCR’s family and the people of Kamareddy.”

He demanded that KCR fulfill his previous promise to provide irrigation water on 1.50 lakh acres to Kamareddy’s farmers. He also urged KCR to allocate Rs. 5,000 crore to complete packages 21 & 22 of the Kaleswaram (Pranahita Chevella) project.

Shabbir also called for the cancellation of the Kamareddy Master Plan and the provision of Rs. 50 lakhs to families affected by the master plan agitation.

Shabbir Ali additionally asked for an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 120 crore funds in the construction of the Collector’s office and other projects.

He said of more than 24,000 applications received for double bedrooms, only 1,500 2BHK units were constructed. “They too were in a dilapidated condition. The 2 BHK units should be distributed to all 24,000 applicants,” he demanded.

Shabbir Ali said that the list of BRS candidates released by KCR was a “sign of fear of a humiliating defeat” in the coming elections.

“By repeating almost all candidates for the third time, KCR is trying to give the wrong impression that there was no anti-incumbency against his government. However, many BRS MLAs were not in a position to enter villages due to their non-performance. Many BRS MLAs had not performed well and had received tickets because no other strong candidate wanted to take the risk of contesting on a BRS ticket,” he remarked.

The Congress leader announced that he would intensify his campaign in Kamareddy in the coming days. He reiterated confidence that he would register a landmark victory and defeat the chief minister in Kamareddy in the forthcoming elections.