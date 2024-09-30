People opposing Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 have close ties with Congress: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday alleged that those opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 have a close connection with Congress leaders.

Responding to Meena, Jamea Tul Hidaya released a press statement and said that such allegations are baseless and are spoiling the atmosphere of the country.

Meena had said that those opposing the Bill are misleading and inciting people at the behest of Congress.

Also Read

“Those opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 have a close connection with Congress leaders. Some leaders were misleading and inciting people. A campaign is being launched against Prime Minister Narendra on this issue,” Meena told reporters at a press conference here.

Meena alleged that the national general secretary of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board Fazlur Raheem is inciting Muslims of the country and is bent on causing violence.

He said that Raheem, having a close connection with senior leaders of the Congress, is running a campaign against Modi to create unrest and instability.

The minister alleged Raheem considering Waqf Board and trust properties his personal assets sold big chunks of land in the country, including in Rajasthan.

“Funds are being taken in his personal trusts from abroad especially gulf countries to use the money in anti-national activities,” Meena said.

Raheem’s daughter Sultana is the general secretary of Rajasthan’s women’s Congress and his son-in-law Mohammad Shoeb is a member of the state Congress committee, which indicates their close connection with the party, Meena added.

Meena said that a ‘new Pakistan’ has been habituated by Raheem and his relatives on government land, Mandir Mafi land in a dozen colonies in Amber and Kishanpura in Jaipur where 40 mosques and 30 illegal slaughterhouses are operating.

He said similar work is being done in other parts of the country, including Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

He also showed some videos of Raheem to stake his claims along with photographs with the Congress top brass.

He said that ED, CBI and NIA should investigate the matter and take strict action against those involved in changing the demography by selling Waqf properties and government land to a particular community to disturb communal harmony.

Reacting to the allegations of Meena, Jamea Tul Hidaya issued a press statement and refuted the allegations.

“The allegations of spoiling the atmosphere of the country at the behest of Congress are baseless,” they said.

“Waqf Jamia Hidayat was created by Fazlur Rahim’s father Abdul Rahim. The Waqfnama was registered in the Sub-Registrar Jaipur City Office on 11 December 1972. Hidayat was registered with the Rajasthan Board of Muslim Waqf Jaipur. Fazlur Rahim did not sell any property of Waqf Jamia Hidayat,” the statement said.

The organisation rejected the comment of ‘mini-Pakistant on Sadwa Mod in Jaipur as ‘childish and absurd’.