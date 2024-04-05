‘People want Modi ji to become Prime Minister again’: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy has hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

“Wherever we went, people wanted Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again… ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ is not our slogan; now it has become people’s slogan; they chant, ‘Abki baar 400 paar, phir se Modi sarkar’… I am confident that the BJP will win not only in Secunderabad but the maximum number of seats in Telangana,” he said.

Also Read Oppn spreading rumours about CAA, says PM Modi in West Bengal

He further added that the Modi government will come again because people want stable, capable, powerful and global leadership.

Speaking on his candidature from Secunderabad, Reddy said that, as per the directions issued by the top leadership of the BJP, “I am contesting from the Secunderabad constituency for the second time.”

Highlighting his contribution to the state and the country in the last five years, he said, “I have been working for development and serving the country. I have contributed to the abrogation of Article 370. I have worked on maintaining law and order on the orders of Amit Shah. I worked as per the directions given by the cultural ministry and the tourism ministry in several parts of the country. I also worked for the development of north-east states along with the centre and the state governments.”

Notably, voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.