People will give reply to defectors: KTR

Hyderabad: With several key leaders deserting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), its working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Friday that people of Telangana will give a reply to those who want to deal a blow to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reacting to the latest developments through a post on ‘X’, Rama Rao said KCR created a tsunami from nothing and achieved Telangana state which was thought impossible.

శూన్యం నుండి సునామీ సృష్టించి, అసాధ్యం అనుకున్న తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రాన్నే సాధించిన ధీశాలి మన కెసిఆర్



ఒక్కడుగా బయలుదేరి లక్షల మంది సైన్యాన్ని తయారు చేసి, ఎన్నో అవమానాలు, ద్రోహాలు, కుట్రలు, కుతంత్రాలు అన్నిటిని ఛేదించిన ధీరత్వం కెసిఆర్



ఆలాంటి ధీరుడిని కొన్ని కప్పదాట్లు, ద్రోహపు… — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 29, 2024

The BRS leader said KCR with his courage began the journey alone and created an army of lakhs of people to break through many insults, betrayals, conspiracies and plots.

KTR said the people of Telangana will reply to the political migrants who want to hit such a brave man with some cover-ups and treacherous moves.

He asserted that people will keep in their hearts KCR who with public blessing and support fought for 14 years, achieved Telangana state and changed its face to brighten the lives of lakhs of people.

KTR called for preparing a new generation of leaders and marching ahead on the path of struggle.

The BRS, which lost power to Congress four months ago, has lost several leaders including five sitting MPs and a MLA to either Congress or BJP.

In the biggest blow to BRS on Thursday, party general secretary K. Keshava Rao and his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal decided to join the Congress party.

In another blow the same day, the BRS candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat Kadiyam Kavya announced that he is opting out of the contest. In a letter to KCR, she said recent media reports about party leaders regarding allegations of corruption, encroachments, phone tapping and liquor scam have damaged the party’s image.

Kavya is the daughter of senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari. They have reportedly decided to join the Congress. Kavya or Srihari are likely to enter the fray from Warangal on a Congress ticket.

If Srihari switches loyalties, he will be the second BRS MLA to do so. Earlier, Danam Nagender, who was elected from Khariratabad constituency in recent elections, joined the Congress and is contesting elections from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket.

The defections have come close on the heels of KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam.