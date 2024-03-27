Video: KTR attends Iftar in Hyderabad’s Rasoolpura, interacts with locals

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, March 27, attended an Iftar event in Rasoolpura and interacted with locals along with the party’s Malkajgiri Lok Sabha poll candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy, as part of the party’s outreach programme.

The Iftar programme was conducted by an organisation named ‘Rasoolpura Yuva Sena’. “The youth of the minority community thanked KTR for his presence,” BRS said in a press release.

The party also released several photos and videos from the interaction in which the former IT minister could be seen understanding challenges being faced by locals with respect to pensions, education and employment.

LS polls: KTR attends Iftar in Hyderabad's Rasoolpura, interacts with locals along with BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy pic.twitter.com/DuBKcpjarO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 27, 2024

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase of the Election Commission of India’s schedule on May 13.