People will lose if road works around KBR Park are obstructed: IT minister

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of spreading false propaganda and trying to prevent the construction of underpasses around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park.

“The construction works around the park will decongest the traffic in Hyderabad. Only the ‘common man’ will lose because of such obstructionist politics,” he said, while addressing the media on Saturday, May 23.

He also lashed out at Harish Rao, who, the previous day, declared that the Bharat Future City project would be scrapped and Pharma City reestablished once the BRS comes to power again.

Terming Rao’s statements “irresponsible” and BRS prioritising “selfish politics” over Telangana’s development, Babu accused the pink party of instilling fear in investors and driving them to establish their companies in other states.

Harish Rao had stated that tens of thousands of acres were acquired for Pharma City and all required permissions were acquired from the Centre. “We never said we are going to scrap Pharma City. We have only decided to go ahead with Green Pharma Industries there. Even the land allotments were made to companies by the chief minister,” Sridhar Babu responded.

“We want to bring non-polluting industries in that area, but BRS wants to bring polluting pharma industries,” he said.

The minister also criticised the BRS for continuously trying to obstruct various infrastructure projects, whether it was the Hyderabad Metro expansion, the construction of new highway corridors, the Musi rejuvenation and so on.

Accusing Harish Rao of playing diversion and blackmailing politics, Sridhar Babu sought to know whether BRS wanted the development of Telangana or not.

Talking about the policy continuity, he reminded that it was in 1992 that the then Congress government had laid the foundation for the construction of the Software Technology Park in Hyderabad, which was taken forward by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government later, and expanded by the Congress government, which ruled the undivided Andhra Pradesh for 10 years.

He also recollected the opposition parties accusing the then Congress government of trying to do real estate business and perpetrate scams when the Hyderabad Airport in Shamshabad, and the Outer-Ring Road were being constructed.

“But the governments that came later didn’t cancel those projects,” he noted.