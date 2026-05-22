BRS will restore Pharma City, scrap Future City: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader, Siddipet MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao, on Friday, May 22, said the party would restore the proposed Pharma City project and cancel the Future City initiative if BRS returns to power in the state.

Addressing reporters, Harish Rao alleged that land originally acquired for Pharma City was being diverted for the government’s Future City project.

“We acquired 16,000 acres of land for Pharma City and even obtained environmental clearance from the Centre,” he said.

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Land should be returned to farmers if used for non-Pharma City purpose: Rao

The former minister claimed that if the acquired land was used for any purpose other than Pharma City, it should legally be returned to the farmers.

“If that land is used for purposes other than Pharma City, the law states that it must be returned to the farmers. But they are cleverly using that land for Future City, claiming they’re doing something smart,” he alleged.

Govt lied to HC: Rao

Harish Rao also referred to recent proceedings before the Telangana High Court and accused the state government of making misleading submissions regarding the status of the Pharma City project.

“Even when this case came up for hearing in the High Court recently, they lied, saying we haven’t cancelled Pharma City,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s position, Harish Rao said a future BRS government would revive the Pharma City project and discontinue the Future City initiative.

“As soon as BRS comes to power, we will restore the Pharma City and cancel the Future City,” he said.

The Pharma City project was proposed during the previous BRS government as an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing hub near Hyderabad. The current Congress government has been promoting the Future City project as part of its urban expansion and infrastructure development plans.