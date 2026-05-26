Per day reported salary of Ram Charan’s bodyguard will stun you!

Hyderabad: The promotions of Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi are creating huge buzz across the country. But this time, apart from the trailer and songs, another person has grabbed everyone’s attention, Ram Charan’s new international bodyguard.

From Mumbai to other promotional events, fans noticed a powerful personality standing close to the actor throughout the crowd-filled appearances. Social media is now flooded with questions about who he is and how much he is being paid.

Who Is Ram Charan’s New Bodyguard?

The man who caught everyone’s attention is Kevin Kunta, an international Mixed Martial Arts, MMA, fighter.

Originally from Gambia and currently based in Italy, Kevin is reportedly known for his achievements in professional MMA competitions and has also worked in close protection services for VIPs and celebrities.

During the Peddi trailer launch and promotional events, Kevin was seen accompanying Ram Charan and managing crowd movement, which quickly became a talking point online.

Kevin Kunta’s Salary

According to reports and industry speculation circulating online, Kevin is believed to be charging around Rs 2 lakh per day for providing security during the promotional schedule.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Ram Charan’s team regarding the payment details.

If the reported figures are accurate, it would place him among the highest-paid celebrity security professionals associated with Indian cinema.

As Peddi promotions continue on a large scale across multiple cities, security arrangements have also become a major discussion point.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor in a rural sports action drama. Music is composed by AR Rahman.

With promotions gaining momentum and every event trending online, excitement around the film continues to grow ahead of its theatrical release.