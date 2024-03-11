Perfectly on-time Vande Bharat debunked stereotypes: Truecaller executive

New Delhi: A senior executive of the leading caller identification app Truecaller in Poland who recently visited India with his mother said, “taking a perfectly on-time Vande Bharat debunked some stereotypes” about the country.

Szymon Kopec, a product director at Truecaller, took to X to share about the experience he and his mother had visiting India. He said that it was his mother’s first time out of Europe, and she doesn’t speak English.

“She’s heard a lot about the country from me, read in Polish media, yet everything around here was shocking,” Kopec wrote.

“Unfortunately the image of India in Poland is mostly portraying slums and overcrowded trains with people hanging on rooftops. Taking a perfectly on-time Vande Bharat debunked some stereotypes,” he added.

Further in the post, the executive mentioned that the tech ecosystem of India blew his mother’s mind.

“In Poland, we’re so far behind in that regard, while here I’ve shown her that there’s an app for literally anything she imagines plus six alternatives from competitors,” he said.

The duo also visited the Taj Mahal and forts in Jaipur.

“In school, we don’t have even half a less about India’s history. Visiting the Taj Mahal or forts in Jaipur was an eye-opening to what the country was for centuries, pre-colonisation,” Kopec mentioned.

As of January 31, 2024, 82 Vande Bharat train services are operating across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (BG) electrified network.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off 10 new Vande Bharat trains during his Gujarat visit on March 12. He will also launch the extension of four Vande Bharat trains.