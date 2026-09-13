Permission for stir denied, Maratha quota activist slams govt

Jalna/Mumbai: Mumbai police on Sunday, September 13, denied permission to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for his indefinite hunger strike in the metropolis from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival.

Issuing a six-page refusal letter, Azad Maidan police station senior inspector Raja Bidkar turned down the formal request submitted by Jarange-Patil’s team.

It cited potential violations of Public Meetings, Demonstrations, and Processions Rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

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The activist has called for the march during Ganpati festivities, to be held from September 14 to 25.

Officials said deployment of forces was stretched due to crowds expected for Ganpati festivities, and allowing a large demonstration currently could trigger law and order complications.

They also cited huge crowds exceeding permitted limits during last year’s stir, resulting in severe traffic disruptions around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Despite assurances from Jarange-Patil, granting clearance during the festival period poses significant operational risks, they added.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna on the 16th day of his agitation, Jarange slammed the police’s decision and accused the Maharashtra government of trying to suppress his agitation.

He also claimed the act of the Mumbai police was against the directives of the Bombay High Court. This is dictatorship and high-handedness, Jarange said.

“Why do they (government and police) assume we will violate the rules before the protest even begins? Under what law is this government functioning?” Jarange asked.

Jarange said his legal team would challenge the police order.

March to Mumbai to start on September 15

On Friday, the Bombay High Court refused to pass any urgent order on a petition seeking to stop his fresh protest in the state capital. The court said every person has the right to protest and no restraining order can be issued merely on the apprehension of law and order trouble.

Attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for “disturbing peace during Hindu festival”, Jarange said he would go to Mumbai for the stir notwithstanding denial of permission by police.

Rejecting talk that his stir could cause law-and-order issues amid the festive season, he said, “We also celebrate the Ganesh festival. The government and police are creating a conspiracy to prevent our peaceful and democratic protest. This is not the way a government should function under the rule of law.”

“We respect the Constitution and the judiciary, but we will not bow down to arbitrary government directives,” Jarange added.

Reiterating that his march to Mumbai would begin as planned on September 15, Jarange said he would stop medical treatment and fluid intake in protest against the denial of police permission.

‘There’s a conspiracy to shoot me during the march’

The activist also alleged a conspiracy to kill him and create trouble during his proposed march to Mumbai to press for Maratha reservation.

“There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas but want to target me. I will accept death, but I will not surrender,” said Jarange.

He urged supporters not to join if they were afraid but emotionally appealed that they should march to Mumbai — and, if necessary, even join his funeral procession.

Targeting Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, he alleged that those in power were conspiring against him and claimed there was a plan to create trouble during his proposed Maratha march to Mumbai.

“We will have to respond when someone steps on the tail of a snake,” Jarange stated, warning that his supporters could politically challenge some ministers.

‘Maratha MLAs asking supporters not to participate in march’

He also claimed some Maratha MLAs from BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena were calling his supporters and asking them not to participate in the march.

Jarange said he had earlier trusted Eknath Shinde and returned from Vashi in Navi Mumbai in January 2024 after a government resolution (GR) was issued over the Maratha quota demands.

“When we honoured Shinde, Marathas were dear to him. If Fadnavis accepts all our demands and wins the battle, what will happen to the others?” he asked.

Jarange also said he would not be intimidated by government enquiries against him or his associates.

He claimed that 58 lakh Kunbi records had been found and demanded that the government issue certificates to eligible Marathas.

Demand causing backlash from OBCs

Among Jarange’s main demands is that a Government Resolution (GR) be issued allowing Marathas to claim reservation available to the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment on the back of old records and gazette documents.

OBC groups have opposed it, claiming their share of benefits will be affected.

He also said recent rains had brought relief to farmers after a difficult period and that agricultural work had largely been completed, making it possible for supporters to join the Mumbai agitation.

On August 29 last year, Jarange had launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to reiterate his demand for Maratha reservation. The agitation led to chaos in parts of the city, and it was called off after the government accepted some of his demands.