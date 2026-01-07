After Kashmiri students qualify, permission withdrawn from Vaishno Devi college

New Delhi: Amid right-wing outfits protests against 42 Kashimiri Muslim students qualifying for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), on Tuesday, January 6, withdrew the letter of permission granted to the institute for non-compliance of minimum standards.

The decision came during a surprise inspection on January 2 after receiving multiple complaints.

An order issued by the MARB stated that students admitted to the college during the counselling for the academic year 2025-26 shall be accommodated in other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

This means no admitted student will lose an MBBS seat due to the withdrawal decision. Instead, they will be adjusted in other recognised medical colleges in J&K.

NMC flags ‘gross’ inadequacies

The NMC raised extensive deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infrastructure. These include:

A 39 per cent deficiency in teaching faculty and a 65 per cent deficiency in tutors.

The patient load and clinical services were low

OPD attendance at 1 pm was found to be 182 as against the required 400

Bed occupancy at 45 per cent against the required 80 per cent.

Intensive care units reportedly had only about 50 per cent average bed occupancy.

The average number of deliveries was approximately 25 per month.

Student practical laboratories in some departments and the research laboratory were not available.

Lecture theatres did not conform to the minimum standard requirements

Library had only 744 books against a requirement of 1,500 and no ART centre.

Absence of facilities for the management of MDR-TB and lack of separate male and female wards.

Protests against seats to Kashmiri Muslims

In December 2024, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) was permitted to establish a new medical college with an intake of 50 MBBS seats for the academic year 2025-26.

After processing the application, the MARB granted a letter of permission on September 8, 2025, to start the MBBS course.

Forty-two out of 50 seats were allocated to Kashmiri Muslim students, only seven seats to Hindu students, and one to a Sikh student.

Soon after, several Hindutva organisations like the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the youth wing of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti strongly objected to the seat allocation and conducted several demonstrations led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

They insisted the money donated by Hindu devotees be used for the upliftment and development of their community.

A recent protest was held on January 6 by the youth wing of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, calling for the institute’s closure. They had also demanded that the reservation be given to Hindu students only.

BJP welcome NMC move, PDP call it a setback for Jammu

The Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding cancellation of admissions to the College and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

“We welcome the decision of the National Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for withdrawing the permission but at the same time securing the future of the students,” J-K BJP president Sat Sharma told reporters.

He said though the permission was withdrawn based on non-compliance with minimum standards, the people associated with different socio-political groups were on the roads over the past many days to press for cancellation of the admissions as the institute is run by the donations of Hindus.

“I want to give the credit for this success to Mata Vaishno Devi because this was a matter of faith. Had this been the case with any other medical college, we would not have politicised the issue. NMC acted on the complaints and Nadda ensured that the future of the admitted students is secured which is worth praise,” Sharma said.

The Samiti celebrated the decision of the NMC by beating drums and distributing sweets here.

National Conference, Media incharge (Pir Panjal) Vivek Sharma said the closure of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College is a grave setback for Jammu.

“What unfolded was a wrongly motivated agitation, driven by divisive politics, where certain elements sought to target and remove Muslim students under a false narrative. The tragic irony is that this reckless politics has hurt Hindu students as well,” he said in a social media post.

He said the students may still study in other institutions, but the irreparable loss is local.

PDP spokesperson Aditya Gupta claimed that BJP and National Conference are responsible for the closure of the College.

“The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College was closed due to the collusion of both BJP and National Conference. It is a big setback to Jammu and reflects betrayal by BJP with the people of the region,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)