Pesticides found in drinking water tank at Telangana govt school

Hyderabad: A principal of a government primary school located in Dharampuri village of Ichhoda mandal in Adilabad district filed a complaint with the police after pesticides allegedly contaminated a drinking water tank.

According to the principal, a pesticide can was found lying on the campus. The principal also alleged that the poisonous substance was found in the utensils used for cooking mid-day meals.

The staff was alerted, no mid-day meals were cooked and children were strictly told not to consume water from the poisonous tank.

Based on a complaint from the principal, police lodged an FIR. Further investigations are on to nab the culprits.

Thirty children study in the school. Parents heaved a sigh of relief after a major incident was averted.

30 girls fall ill at Telangana govt hostel; allege worms, hair in food

On April 14, several students at a welfare girls’ hostel in Medak fell ill after consuming idlis for breakfast. At least 30 students were rushed to a local hospital after they complained of vomiting, stomach pain and dizziness. The girls alleged that strands of hair and worms were found in the food served at the hostel. 

