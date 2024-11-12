PETA calls on Hyderabad to embrace veganism for world vegan month.

In honor of World Vegan Month this November, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is calling on Hyderabad’s residents to embrace a vegan lifestyle.

PETA’s campaign in Hyderabad seeks to spread awareness of the suffering linked to dairy production and inspire locals to make compassionate choices.

PETA spreads awareness in Hyderabad

To highlight the impact of dairy consumption, PETA India has installed a striking billboard near Wesley Degree College in Secunderabad.

The billboard features a poignant image of a dead calf, paired with the message, “Because You Consume Dairy, Calves Die.” This is part of a broader national campaign to educate people about the hidden cruelty in the dairy industry and encourage a shift toward plant-based alternatives.

The hidden suffering in dairy production

According to Dr. Kiran Ahuja, PETA India’s Manager of Vegan Projects, dairy production has severe consequences for both male calves and their mothers. The campaign by PETA is spread awareness in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned that male calves, who are unable to produce milk, often face a bleak fate — they may be slaughtered, starved, or abandoned. Female cows experience immense grief as they are separated from their calves to sustain milk production for the dairy industry.

Through this campaign, PETA aims to shed light on these often-overlooked issues, encouraging people to make more compassionate choices.

Alternatives

PETA India’s message for World Vegan Month emphasizes the availability of a variety of plant-based options that can replace dairy products without causing harm to animals.

Vegan alternatives to milk, yogurt, and cheese are widely available and can also be made at home using simple ingredients like nuts and oats. PETA urges the people of Hyderabad to explore these options.

Through impactful awareness campaigns like this, PETA Hyderabad hopes to inspire a wave of compassionate choices across the city, contributing to a kinder world for all living beings.