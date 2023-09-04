Petitioner who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans should file affidavit: Centre

Main petitioner in the lead petition saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' on the floor of the house has its own seriousness, Mehta said

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday urged the Supreme Court that National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who had reportedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, should file an affidavit that he owes allegiance to the Constitution of India and opposes terrorism and secessionism by Pakistan in the union territory.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, pleaded before the Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud-led Constitution Bench that Lone is the one of the main petitioners in the pleas filed against abrogation of Article 370.

Also Read
Revoking Article 370 had backing of the Parliament, SC told

“Main petitioner in the lead petition saying “Pakistan Zindabad” on the floor of the house has its own seriousness,” Mehta said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button