Petitioner who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans should file affidavit: Centre

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday urged the Supreme Court that National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, who had reportedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, should file an affidavit that he owes allegiance to the Constitution of India and opposes terrorism and secessionism by Pakistan in the union territory.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, pleaded before the Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud-led Constitution Bench that Lone is the one of the main petitioners in the pleas filed against abrogation of Article 370.

“Main petitioner in the lead petition saying “Pakistan Zindabad” on the floor of the house has its own seriousness,” Mehta said.