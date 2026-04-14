Petrol bombs hurled at mosque in Rajasthan’s Alwar, two arrested

Alwar: Rajasthan police on Saturday, April 11, apprehended two miscreants, identified as Paramjeet alias Nonu and Praveen Gurjar, after they hurled petrol bombs at a mosque.

On April 9, a group of youth reportedly threw a flammable object, likely a petrol bomb, toward the Meo Boarding Mosque late at night in Alwar district, Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi told the media.

Police personnel were immediately deployed to the scene and began an investigation by examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. It showed three youths on a bike throwing a flammable object at the mosque before fleeing.

Rajasthan police on Saturday, April 11, apprehended two individuals, identified as Paramjeet alias Nonu and Praveen Gurjar, after they hurled petrol bombs at a mosque.



On Thursday, April 9, late at night, a group of youth reportedly threw a flammable object toward the Meo… pic.twitter.com/dW3COWoNNI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 14, 2026

Based on the footage, ASP Raghuvanshi said the police acted swiftly and arrested two accused, while one is absconding. Preliminary investigation suggests that more than three individuals were involved in the crime.

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Police said interrogation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident. One of the accused, Praveen Gurjar, is a history sheeter in the Akhepura area, with several criminal cases registered against him.

Special teams have been formed in efforts to apprehend the absconding accused. Police have increased surveillance to maintain peace and order in the area.