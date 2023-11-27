Petrol cheaper in BJP-led states, costlier under BRS, Congress rule: Himanta

Hyderabad: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, November 27 remarked that petrol is cheaper in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is costlier under the BRS-led Telangana and the Congress-led Rajasthan.

He made the remarks while addressing a poll rally in Parkal, Telangana.

” BJP is ruling Assam and BRS is ruling Telangana. In Telangana, petrol costs Rs 110 per litre and in Assam, petrol costs only Rs 97. BJP is ruling states like UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand and there the cost of petrol is between Rs 97-98…In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, petrol costs Rs 109 so you (people) should say, which govt is better, BJP or BRS?…,” he asked.

The Assam chief minister is among the many star campaigners of the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The list of such star leaders includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union cabinet ministers.

Also Read BC community person will become Telangana CM if BJP wins: Amit Shah

#WATCH | Parkal, Telangana: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, " BJP is ruling Assam and BRS is ruling Telangana. In Telangana, petrol costs Rs 110 per litre and in Assam, petrol costs only Rs 97. BJP is ruling states like UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand and there the cost of petrol… pic.twitter.com/NXukmkJkab — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.