Petrol tanker, milk lorry catch fire in accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out after a petrol tanker crashed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday, July 8, setting ablaze another lorry parked nearby. Fortunately, both drivers escaped unhurt before the flames engulfed the vehicles.

The incident occurred near the 11th Mile under the jurisdiction of Doddabelavangala police station. According to police, the driver of the petrol tanker reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to ram into a tree. The impact triggered a massive fire that quickly spread through the fuel-laden tanker.

The flames soon reached a milk lorry that was reversing nearby. Within minutes, both the petrol tanker and the milk lorry were completely engulfed in fire and reduced to charred shells.

Alert drivers of both vehicles managed to jump out immediately after noticing the fire, narrowly escaping with their lives. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched an intensive firefighting operation. After considerable effort, firefighters succeeded in bringing the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.

The incident disrupted traffic on the route for some time as authorities cleared the damaged vehicles and ensured the area was safe for motorists.

Doddabelavangala police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.