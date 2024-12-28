Petty parking issue turns political; BJP accuses AIMIM of attacking workers

Hyderabad: The Charminar police booked cases against two groups following a quarrel over parking issue at Ghansi Bazaar on Friday, December 28.

The incident took place on Friday evening when a businessman Naser, was going in a car and on noticing a bike parked on a road obstructing his movement asked the bike person to remove it.

An argument occured between Naser and the bike person after the latter abused him.

Naser informed about it over phone to his salesmen at the shop who rushed to the place and beat up the men. The issue took a political turn as it happened in front of the BJP office. The local BJP people blamed the AIMIM party workers for attacking its cadre.

The police clarified it is petty issue over parking of vehicle. Cases are booked and investigation going on.