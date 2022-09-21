PFI conspiring to convert India into an Islamic nation: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was conspiring to convert India into an Islamic nation by 2040, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday held the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government responsible for the expansion of the PFI footprints in Telangana with the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Addressing a gathering at Nagole crossroads on the completion of his 100-days of Praja Sangrama Yatra foot march, Sanjay alleged that the PFI extremists, known for beheading the Hindus in other parts of the country, were conspiring to create terror in Telangana by indulging in bomb explosions.

“The PFI, which is a banned organisation all over the country, is operating with the blessings of the AIMIM leaders and it was the TRS government which is responsible for the expansion of this extremist organisation. Some TRS leaders are patronising the PFI by providing funds to it,” he alleged.

Sanjay sought to know why Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in his slumber till the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on the “PFI extremists, who were operating under the guise of gym instructors and voluntary organisations.

Stating that the BJP would go all out to bring about unity in the Hindu society and protect the Hindu dharma, the BJP state president said if given a chance to rule the state, the BJP would make efforts to weed out extremist outfits like the PFI.

Sanjay said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 2,40,000 houses for Telangana, but the chief minister was not interested in constructing the same. “Even if the people voted for the TRS, the local MLAs have not bothered about constructing a single house. Only at the time of elections, KCR talks about pensions, ration cards, BJP and double bedroom houses,” he said.

He pointed out that the chief minister had not replied to even a single letter asking him to disclose how many double-bedroom houses in the state since he came to power and give the details of the beneficiaries. “When we come to power, every eligible person will get a double bedroom house. We shall also expose KCR’s bluff,” he said.

He also alleged that the TRS government was not bothered about collecting house taxes and bills for other amenities in the old city. “In the old city of Hyderabad, the government would force the Hindus to cough up every single rupee in the name of power bills, water bills, and house tax.

“When there were floods in different parts of Hyderabad submerging hundreds of houses, the government had not done anything. During the GHMC elections, he promised to pay Rs 10,000 to each of the affected houses, but only a few TRS people got the amount,” Sanjay said.

He alleged that KCR had completely ignored the drainage and sewerage infrastructure and encouraged encroachment of nalas, tanks, and government lands. “The poor people were not getting title deeds for their lands and they are not in a position to sell their houses when needed,” he said.