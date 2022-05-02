P&G’s largest liquid detergent unit inaugrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT & industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated Proctor & Gamble’s first liquid detergent unit.

This is the first manufacturing unit of the company in India. The company has made an investment of Rs 200 crore for the same. The firm will also provide direct and indirect employment for the people. Hyderabad is home to the firm’s largest unit in India.

The newly built unit is spread over 170 acres, in the Kottur area of Mahboob Nagar district. As of now, the manufacturing plant focuses on processing detergents such as Tide and Ariel.

Addressing the attendees at the inauguration, KTR said, “I want to congratulate P&G on the inauguration of its new liquid detergent manufacturing unit. I thank P&G for its continued support to the communities in Telangana during the pandemic and through its P&G Shiksha program. It is impressive to see P&G’s effort on driving gender equality and sustainability.”

“This plant was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister in 2014, and over the years, P&G has expanded its operations in the state. We thank and look forward to P&G’s continued support and partnership as in Telangana. This is a testimony of the state’s potential, opportunity, and support to the industry,” he further added.