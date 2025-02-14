PHCs, Basti Dawakhanas failing under Congress rule: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao has criticized the Congress government, accusing it of failing to provide basic healthcare services to the poor. He alleged that Basti Dawakhanas and Palle Dawakhanas are in a poor state due to government negligence.

Rao questioned the deteriorating condition of primary health centers across Telangana, including in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Mahabubnagar, and asked why the government was not taking action. He specifically pointed to the closure of the Keasara Health and Wellness Center under the Dammaiguda municipality in Medchal district, questioning the government’s inaction.

He highlighted that under the previous BRS government, these healthcare centers were set up to serve both urban and rural poor, but under the Congress regime, many have been neglected or shut down due to a lack of support.

Harish Rao claimed that the BRS government had established 500 Basti Dawakhanas across Greater Hyderabad and other parts of the state, along with Palle Dawakhanas in villages, which received national recognition, including praise from the 15th Finance Commission. He accused the Congress of damaging Telangana’s healthcare reputation, which he said was transformed into a model for the country under KCR’s leadership.

He also criticized the government for failing to maintain diagnostic services for the poor. He pointed out that the BRS government had launched Telangana Diagnostic Centers, offering 134 free medical tests to ease the financial burden on underprivileged families, but the Congress government had failed to continue these services.