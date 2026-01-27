Phone tapping case: Former BRS MP Santosh Kumar appears before SIT

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Rao on Tuesday, January 27, appeared before the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone tapping during the previous Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) regime.

Santosh, a nephew of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) after the SIT served him a notice the previous day directing him to appear before it for examination.

Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20 respectively and were examined in the phone tapping case.

The case relates to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities, police had said.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.