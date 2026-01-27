Phone tapping case: Former BRS MP Santosh Kumar appears before SIT

The phone-tapping case pertains to accusations against the BRS government of surveilling phone conversations of over 600 people, including Opposition leaders, judges, journalists, actors, and other.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 4:03 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 4:07 pm IST
Jogipally Santosh Rao
Jogipally Santosh Rao

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Rao on Tuesday, January 27, appeared before the Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone tapping during the previous Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) regime.

Santosh, a nephew of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) after the SIT served him a notice the previous day directing him to appear before it for examination.

Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20 respectively and were examined in the phone tapping case.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The case relates to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities, police had said.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2026 4:03 pm IST|   Updated: 27th January 2026 4:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button