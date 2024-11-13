Phone tapping case: Hyderabad court cancels ex-police officer’s bail extension

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Wednesday, November 13, cancelled the interim bail of former additional superintendent of police Bhujanga Rao and directed him to report at the Central Prison Chanchalguda by 4 pm on Thursday.

The interim bail was extended twice by the court after Rao’s counsel filed a petition citing health-related ailments.

On November 8, Rao’s counsel filed another petition seeking an extension of bail. However, the public prosecutor argued if the court accepts the petition there is a possibility of Rao influencing or threatening witnesses and evidence tampering.

Bhujanga Rao, who is labelled as the second prime accused in the phone tapping case registered at Punjagutta police station, was granted bail in August by the court after he filed a petition citing health issues. According to reports, doctors recommended heart surgery for his condition.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court cancelled the bail and asked Rao to report at the prison by 4 pm Thursday.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to bring back prime accused and former inspector general (IG) special intelligence bureau Prabhakar Rao to face the trial. He is currently residing in the United States.

Other accused persons – former deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of task force P Radha Kishan Rao and former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praneeth Rao – are currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail