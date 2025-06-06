Phone tapping case: Prabhakar Rao likely to return to India on June 9

Hyderabad: Former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is the prime accused in the Phone Tapping case is likely to return to India on June 9.

Rao, who is currently in the US is set to get his passport back from Indian authorities following the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court granted Rao protection from arrest, ordering the accused to return to India within three days of receiving the passport.

Based on the Hyderabad police’s request, Rao’s passport was revoked by the Centre aince the accused has dodged interrogation in the phone tapping case. Rao has been citing ill health to stay in the US.

Also Read Telangana phone tapping: SC orders ex SIB chief passport restoration

On May 29, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to restore Rao’s passport. The order was aimed at enabling Rao, currently in the United States, to return to India and appear before investigators in the ongoing phone tapping case within three days of receiving the Supreme Court’s directive.

The bench’s decision came despite strong opposition from the state of Telangana, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and the investigation officer, represented by senior counsel Sidharth Luthra.

The state argued that Rao had purposefully fled the country after becoming aware of the registration of the crime by Hyderabad police and should be extradited lawfully.

The court was also informed that Rao has been declared a proclaimed offender who is evading the law and, as such, should not be granted reliefs like anticipatory bail or protection from arrest.

Senior counsel Seshadri Naidu, appearing for Rao, countered that his client has been unable to return due to his passport being impounded for a year.