Phone-tapping case: SIT notice to Congress leader Manavatha Roy

he infamous phone-tapping case was registered on March 10, 2024, under the provisions of the then Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Information Technology Act.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Phone-tapping case: SIT notice to Congress leader Manavatha Roy
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: SIT officials issued notices to senior Congress leader Dr Koturi Manavatha Roy on Thursday, August 20, evening, in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The notice directs him to appear for questioning, in his capacity as a victim of phone-tapping, at the old Hyderabad Police Commissionerate office in Bashirbagh at 1 pm on Friday.

The infamous phone-tapping case was registered on March 10, 2024, under the provisions of the then Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Information Technology Act, three months after Congress returned to power in the state, at Punjagutta Police Station.

Subhan Bakery

The case alleged that officials of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had systematically tapped the phones of politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, journalists and even judges during the BRS regime, including that of then-Opposition leader and current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Chargesheet named 6 accused

A chargesheet filed in June 2024 named six: former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police D Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents N Bhujanga Rao and M Thirupathanna, former task force officer on special duty P Radha Kishan Rao, and businessman A Shravan Kumar.

Of these, Praneeth Rao, Thirupathanna, Bhujanga Rao, and Radhakishan Rao were arrested and are currently in custody. Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar had fled to the United States. Rao surrendered in December 2025 and was questioned by the SIT for over eight hours.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Among those who have already appeared before the SIT are former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), former minister T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button