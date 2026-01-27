Phone tapping: KTR, Harish Rao condemn notice to ex BRS MP

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, January 26, condemned the Special Investigation Team’s notice to former MP J Santosh Kumar in connection with the Phone Tapping case and termed it a “political drama”.

Reacting to the development, KTR accused the Congress of targeting the opposition while ignoring the culprits. He said that summoning the former MP has no connection with the phone tapping case adding that it nothing but political “vendetta” and a tactic to divert attention from the municipal elections in Telangana.

The former Telangana IT minister accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of using the SIT to divert attention from scandals including the Naini coal block issue. KTR said that the BRS would support Santosh Kumar and fight the case legally.

Reacting to the notice, Siddipet MLA Harish Rao said, “Using SIT notices as a political weapon has become routine under the Congress government.” He further said that the SIT served a notice to him after he exposed the Naini coal block scam.

The former Telangana finance minister said that the notice came at a time when the BRS delegation is scheduled to meet the Telangana Governor regarding the Naini Coal Block issue. “This pattern of vendetta and diversionary politics is being closely watched by the people, even as the truth behind the coal scam continues to come out,” he added.

SIT notice to Santosh Kumar

The BRS leaders reacted after former BRS MP J Santosh Kumar was summoned by the SIT or questioning in the phone-tapping case. The nephew of party supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and cousin of Working President KT Rama Ra (KTR) and former member K Kavitha, Santosh Rao, will appear at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office before 3 pm on Tuesday, January 27.

Last week, KTR and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao were interrogated for several hours by the nine-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Both leaders called the investigation “nothing but a diversionary tactic” meant to shield administrative failures and protect Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s position.

It should be noted that in September last year, Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha had launched a scathing attack on Santosh Rao, alleging he and Harish Rao “framed” her father in the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Her allegations forced KCR to expel her from the party. She subsequently resigned from her MLC seat as well.

In the past, Santosh Rao served as the Managing Director of Telugu Namasthe Telangana.