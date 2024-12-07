Phone tapping: Telangana HC issues notices to CP, Home secy & local cops

Court issues notices in phone tapping Case involving former DSP D Praneeth Rao.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th December 2024 7:23 am IST
Telangana High Court allows four private engineering colleges to increase intake capacity this academic term.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and the investigating officer regarding a phone-tapping case during the hearing of a bail plea filed by one of the accused, former DSP D Praneeth Rao.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy has directed several officials, including the principal secretary of the home department and local police officers, to respond by December 23.

During the proceedings, Rao’s attorney, Uma Maheshwar Rao, argued that although a chargesheet had been filed in the lower court, the investigation was still incomplete.

He contended that once a chargesheet is submitted, the investigating officer should confirm that the investigation is concluded; however, this was not the case here. Therefore, he asserted that Praneeth Rao should be granted bail based on these grounds.

In response, government pleader Mahesh Raje responded by highlighting that the main accused in the case, T Prabhakar Rao (former chief of SIB), along with A Sravan Kumar from a local television channel, remain at large.

Raje emphasized that despite four other individuals being arrested and a chargesheet filed, the ongoing investigation meant that Rao could not claim bail simply because not all documents had been submitted by the investigating officer.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th December 2024 7:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button