Phone thief held at Langer Houz, 105 mobiles recovered

Hyderabad: A phone thief who operated in public transport buses was arrested by the Langer Houz police and 105 mobile phones were seized from him on Friday, April 11.

Yerukala Kavadi Ashok, 30, a resident of Siddipet and native of the Kurnool district, frequently visited the city and moved around in crowded RTC buses.

On Wednesday, he went to the Langer Houz bus stop and boarded a bus and on getting opportunity had stole the mobile phone of a student and escaped.

The victim complained to the Langer Houz police, who then posted a police constable in civilian clothes to stand at the bus stop and monitor the movement of suspicious people.

On Friday, the police found Ashok moving at the bus stop in a suspicious manner and took him into custody. On interrogation, Ashok admitted to stealing mobile phones from passengers in crowded places.