Hyderabad zoo park, Mir Alam Tank to be linked under Musi revamp

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, April 11, made an announcement to create a direct tourism connection between Mir Alam Tank and Nehru Zoo Park, transforming the region into a world-class eco-tourism and recreational destination under the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), the chief minister instructed officials to link the two landmarks through a connected development plan, forming a large tourism belt. Officials were requested to consider all options to upgrade the Hyderabad Zoo Park in consultation with zoo authorities and bring it in line with the planned tourism infrastructure, subject to environmental laws.

Mir Alam Tank to get iconic bridge, Singapore-style islands

One of the highlights of this effort is a 2.5-km-long signature bridge over the Mir Alam Tank, for which tenders will be invited by June. CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the suggested designs and instructed that the bridge be built in a grand yet secure way, with aesthetics and visitor safety as considerations.

Aside from connecting to the Hyderabad zoo park, the proposal also involves the creation of three island zones within Mir Alam Tank as large-scale tourist spots modelled on Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay. The islands will have a Birds Paradise, man-made waterfalls, adventure parks, a theme park, convention centers, amphitheatres, and so on.

Tourist infrastructure, such as boating facilities, hotels, and resorts, will be established. All these aspects need to be included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the CM told officials and must be looked at through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) modes of implementation.

Focus on scientific planning, flood management

Revanth Reddy stressed that the availability of water and intensity of floods in the Mir Alam Tank be scientifically evaluated and directed detailed hydrological surveys to be conducted by reputed environmental bodies. Permissions need to be obtained on the basis of expert estimates to avoid future issues, he added.

The chief minister also went through designs for the Gandhi Sarovar project at Bapughat and directed officials to speed up DPRs, proposals, and designs pertaining to the Musi River Rejuvenation Project.

The connection between Mir Alam Tank and the zoo park is likely to become an icon of change as Hyderabad turns into a hub for eco-tourism.