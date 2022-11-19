‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’ hostess, actress Tabassum passes away at 78

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 19th November 2022 8:53 pm IST
'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan' hostess, actress Tabassum passes away at 78
Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum – who hosted the iconic television series “Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan” on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday. She was 78.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.

She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial “Ramayan”.

“Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself,” Hoshang told IANS.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button