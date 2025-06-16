Photo: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s funeral

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 16th June 2025 11:33 pm IST
_Family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani
Rajkot: Family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, arrive with his mortal remains for his last rites, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000176B)

Politicians led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, while people lined up in large numbers to pay their last respects to him on Monday in Rajkot.

Rajkot: Mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, being brought to his hometown for his last rites, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000203B)
Rajkot: Family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, arrive with his mortal remains for his last rites, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000176B)
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @Bhupendrapbjp via X on June 16, 2025, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to former chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, outside the mortuary of a hospital in Ahmedabad. (@Bhupendrapbjp via PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000137B)
Rajkot: People gather as mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, is being brought to his hometown for his last rites, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000201B)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Rajkot: Family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, arrive with his mortal remains for his last rites, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_000133B)
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS DETAILS (GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS)** Rajkot: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and others pay tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash, in Rajkot, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_RPT309B)
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS DETAILS (GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS)** Rajkot: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Paatil after paying tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash, in Rajkot, Monday, June 16, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_16_2025_RPT307B)

