Photo Gallery: Sara Ali Khan at Dargah, Church, Mandir

From Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, Sara Ali Khan has visited several Holy places..

Updated: 3rd August 2022 5:55 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood stars have often been spotted visiting shrines to seek blessing from God, ahead of their movie shoots or release. Be it their success or special occasions like festivals, they never miss a chance to visit a holy place. One such star is Sara Ali Khan, who has been sharing her visits to various religious places in India.

Although a member of the Pataudi family, Sara believes in following and respecting religions other than Islam owing to her parents who were an inter-faith couple.

Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and enjoys massive popularity of 40.9M followers on her Instagram account. Be it her vacations, trips to restaurants, hanging out with friends, or visits to several religious places, she always shares it with her fans keeping them close to her.

From Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, we have put together the holy places that Sara Ali Khan visited. Scroll ahead to have a look.

