Photo: Indian festival of colours: Holi

Holi was celebrated largely peacefully around the country, on Friday by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets prepared for the occasion.

Hyderabad: Young men take part in Holi festival celebration at Begum Bazaar, in Hyderabad, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000159B)

Amritsar: People take part in Holi festival celebration at Durgiana Temple, in Amritsar, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI03_14_2025_000137B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @BSF_Kashmir via X on March 14, 2025, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate Holi, the festival of colours. (@BSF_Kashmir via PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000160B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @BSF_Kashmir via X on March 14, 2025, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate Holi, the festival of colours. (@BSF_Kashmir via PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000162B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @mieknathshinde via X on March 14, 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi festival with Shiv Sena leaders. (@mieknathshinde via PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000164B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @mieknathshinde via X on March 14, 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrates Holi festival with Shiv Sena leaders. (@mieknathshinde via PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000163B)

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @BSF_SOUTHBENGAL via X on March 14, 2025, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary celebrates Holi festival with jawans, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL via PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000170B)

Gurugram: Young men celebrate Holi festival, in Gurugram, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000185B)

Nagpur: Young women dance as they celebrate Holi festival, in Nagpur, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000188B)

**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** Lahore: Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi festival at Krishna Mandir, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_14_2025_000189B)

Prayagraj: A drone shot shows people participating in ‘Kapdafaad Holi’, at Loknath Chauraha, in Prayagraj, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2025_000051B)

Prayagraj: A drone shot shows people participating in ‘Kapdafaad Holi’, at Loknath Chauraha, in Prayagraj, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2025_000052B)

Dehradun: People celebrate Holi, in Dehradun, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_15_2025_000053B)

Rishikesh: Chidanand Saraswati and others celebrate Holi during the 37th International Yoga Festival, at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Friday, March 14, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_15_2025_000055B)