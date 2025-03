Mumbai Indian beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the final to win their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 149 for 7 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with a fine 44-ball 66 while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 30.

Mumbai Indians then restricted DC to 141 for 9 in 20 overs to win their second title in the tournament.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_15_2025_000314B) *** Local Caption ***

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_15_2025_000315B) *** Local Caption ***

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sanskriti Gupta celebrates their win against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_15_2025_000320B) *** Local Caption ***

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani and players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_16_2025_000006B) *** Local Caption ***

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_16_2025_000008B) *** Local Caption ***

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ owner Nita Ambani and players click selfie as they celebrate after winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI03_16_2025_000012B) *** Local Caption ***