Photo of Priyanka Chopra’s injured face goes viral

Mumbai: Global star and new mommy Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to work. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming series Citadel. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared a photo of herself post shoot giving us a peek of her ‘tough day at work’. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen covered in bruises, with patches of blood on her face (We don’t know if they are fake or real).

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife.” Her post has left fans concerned. “What happened are you ok,” asked one fan. “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt,” another wrote. “Take care of you …every day a new experience,” a third user wrote.

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick introduced their daughter Malti Marie to the world on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Sharing the first glimpse of the newborn on Instagram, the actress wrote, “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in her kitty including Text For You, Jee Le Zara and Ending Things.