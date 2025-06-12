Photo: Plane crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane bound for London crashed into a doctors’ residential quarters near Ahmedabad airport, June 12, soon after taking off.
Miraculously, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated at 11 A, survived the crash. A video of him walking with his boarding pass, with no major visible injuries, has gone viral on social media platforms.
The Air India plane crashed at the government-run BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. At that time, students were eating lunch.
The directorate general of civil aviation informed that the plane was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers with two pilots and 10 cabin crew. It took off around 1:47 pm and crashed minutes after. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.
There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard.