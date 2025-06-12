Photo: Plane crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane bound for London crashed into a doctors’ residential quarters near Ahmedabad airport, June 12, soon after taking off.

Miraculously, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated at 11 A, survived the crash. A video of him walking with his boarding pass, with no major visible injuries, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Air India plane crashed at the government-run BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. At that time, students were eating lunch.

The directorate general of civil aviation informed that the plane was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers with two pilots and 10 cabin crew. It took off around 1:47 pm and crashed minutes after. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard.

Ahmedabad: Resuce and relief work underway following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000347B)

Ahmedabad: Damage at a building following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Ahmedabad-London flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000345B)

Ahmedabad: Fire and Emergency Services personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000329B) *** Local Caption ***

Ahmedabad: Fire and Emergency personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000324B) *** Local Caption ***

**EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Ahmedabad: An earthmover sifts through the charred debris following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000308B)

Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu arrives at the crash site to take stock of the situation following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000298B)

Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu arrives at the crash site to take stock of the situation following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000297B)

Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu takes stock of the situation following the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000296B)

**EDS, RPT CORRECTS DETAILS** Ahmedabad: People gather at the site after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_RPT180B) *** Local Caption ***

Ahmedabad: Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000226B)

Ahmedabad: Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000227B)

Ahmedabad: A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000199B) *** Local Caption ***

**EDS, RPT CORRECTS DETAILS** Ahmedabad: A security personnel and volunteers at the site after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_RPT190B) *** Local Caption ***

Ahmedabad: People near the debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000197B) *** Local Caption ***

Ahmedabad: People near the debris of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 passengers. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2025_000198B) *** Local Caption ***