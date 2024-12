Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said farmers have given a call for ‘Punjab bandh’ on December 30 as he slammed the Centre for not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

Pandher said the decision to give the ‘bandh’ call was taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. “There will be a complete ‘bandh’ on December 30,” said Pandher.

Amritsar: Farmers block railway tracks as part of their state-wide ‘Rail Roko’ protest to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_18_2024_000167B)

