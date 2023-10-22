Photo: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin’s face finally revealed?

Mumbai: Tollywood‘s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara. This joyous addition to their family came after 11 years of marriage on June 20 of this year.

However, just like many other celebrities, Ram and Upasana have chosen to keep their precious bundle of joy away from the prying eyes of the media and paparazzi.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of baby Klin, but Ram and Upasana have not yet decided to unveil her to the public. Despite their fans’ curiosity, the couple remains resolute in their decision to protect their baby’s privacy.

Recently, a photo of Ram Charan holding what appears to be baby Klin started making rounds on the internet, sparking a wave of excitement among fans and social media users. The image portrays a heartwarming father-daughter moment that tugs at the heartstrings.

However, before we jump to any conclusions, it’s crucial to note that this photo is generating buzz because it looks incredibly real. In reality, though, it seems that the image might have been created using AI by a devoted fan, rather than being an actual photograph of the Telugu actor with their child. Check out the viral photo here.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer, a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. The film is currently under the production stage and it stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role.